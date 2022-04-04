‘Juventus and Monaco will compete for Anderlecht youngster’

RSC Anderlecht have a lot of talent in youth academy. And he also wakes up the big teams.

There is a lot of interest in Nel Mutha-Sebatoui, a 16-year-old left-wing player from RSC Anderlecht, who also plays for national U17.

Juventus in Monaco

Nail Mouth-Sebatoui is of interest to Monaco and Juventus, among others, L’Equipe already knows.

Notable: The player has not yet signed a professional contract with the RSCA and could therefore leave Purple & White on a free transfer within a few months.