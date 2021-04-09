LATEST

Juventus eyeing new deal for experienced leader Buffon –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Juventus eyeing new deal for experienced leader Buffon -

Juventus are claimed to be keen on extending the contract of Gigi Buffon this summer.

The 43 year-old got the nod to start in our must-win matchup with Napoli on Wednesday, and he didn’t disappoint.

Gigi put in a solid performance, only being beaten from the penalty spot in injury time, as well as coordinating his defence to remain solid also.

TuttoSport now claims he could be in line for a new deal. His leadership has never been questioned, nor has his commitment to the club whether he is a regular starter or not, and he is definitely a worthy back-up to the number one.

Buffon could well be set for an extended run of action however after Wojciech Szczesny was dropped after a disappointing performance against Torino.

The Italian is believed to be keen on playing on beyond the summer, despite his advancing years, and who could blame him when he is able to star between the sticks still.

We have been linked with the potential arrival of Gigi Donnarumma this summer however, who is into the final months of his current deal with AC Milan, and that could well affect our transfer plans. Corriere Della Sera (via EverythingJuve) claims that Champions League football could well play a key part in his decision on which side to sign with this summer.

The arrival of the Milan shotstopper could well mean that Szczesny could find himself in the shop window, and Buffon may well have some invaluable experience to pass onto his long-term successor for both club and country.

Could Buffon’s new contract play a role in our supposed pursuit of Donnarumma?

Patrick

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
805
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
805
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
783
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
759
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
751
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
696
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
639
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
637
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top