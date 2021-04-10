LATEST

Juventus hoping to bring back Kean – Three players could be offered to Everton in exchange

Moise Kean

Sometimes a top club decides to sell a young prospect and immediately forgets about his existence. But on other occasions, such choices return to hunt them.

When it comes to Juve’s decision to sell Moise Kean to Everton in the summer of 2019, you don’t need us to tell you on which category this one falls.

Although the striker’s first season in England wasn’t a particularly successful one, Paris Saint Germain decided to bet on his talent, as they brought him to Paris on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

The young Italian has so far repaid Leonardo’s trust in his abilities, scoring 11 goals in his 21 league appearances, in addition to three scored in the Champions League.

Nonetheless, the French champions were only able to secure his services on a dry loan, and therefore do not have the option to redeem his contract on a permanent basis.

Whilst this doesn’t rule out the fact that PSG will try to negotiate a solution with the Toffees, but it would also open the door for other suitors to pounce on the situation.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Juventus will try to rectify the mistake they committed two summers ago, and bring back their former youth product.

Paratici and company would be willing to include one of three players in an exchange deal for the 21-year-old.

The men in question are Adrien Rabiot (who is reportedly liked by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti), Aaron Ramsey, as well as Douglas Costa – who will return to the Old Lady after a disappointing loan spell at Bayern Munich.

