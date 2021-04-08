LATEST

Juventus perform to earn must-win victory over Napoli –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Juventus perform to earn must-win victory over Napoli -

Juventus have earned a impressive 2-1 victory over Naples, in a match that could have been won by more.

The Old Lady started the match brightly and were almost awarded from the off. Danilo and Cuadrado combined down the right to create space for the cross, but Cristiano Ronaldo mistimed the thrust of his head to allow the ball to go wide of the goal.

We continued to dominate the early exchanges and the opening goal didn’t elude us for long. That man CR7 didn’t allow his early miss to haunt him as he broke the deadlock, when Federico Chiesa’s wonderful work on the ball allowed him to cut it into the Portuguese to fire home.

We went into the break knowing we should have been ahead by more, but we had a lot to be positive about having maintained a firm grip on the tie.

We continued to stay solid in all areas of the pitch after the break also, although the same couldn’t be said for the referee.

For whatever reason, the official has refused to take three penalty claims to VAR(one or more for either side), and the Old Lady will certainly feel let down by their rejection.

Two of our suspended players made their return in McKennie and Dybala with just over 20 minutes on the clock, and the latter’s return made an instant impact.

The Argentine received the ball with his back to goal just outside the box, and manages to manoeuvre himself into space to place his effort beyond the goalkeeper’s right.

Napoli enjoyed a brighter spell at the end, with Victor Osimhen causing a nuisance in and around our box, and that man finally convinced the referee to blow for a penalty late on.

Insigne’s injury-time spotkick wasn’t enough to help them recoup any points however, and all the spoils went to Juve.

We now hold a three-point lead over the Azzurri with just eight matches to secure our place in the Champions League.

Patrick

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top