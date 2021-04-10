Juventus planning to renovate the midfield with two arrivals

On the heels of an underwhelming campaign, the winds of change could end up displacing several names at Juventus during the upcoming summer.

From sporting director Fabio Paratici, all the way to young left back Gianluca Frabotta and anyone in-between, everyone’s futures in is doubt.

Or at least this is how ilBianconero describes the complicated situation at the Continassa training center.

Whilst vice-president Pavel Nedved reassured Cristiano Ronaldo’s position for next season, the midfield could be the department to witness the biggest overhaul.

Young wingers Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski will be confirmed for the future, but central midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could both leave by the end of the season.

Even Weston McKennie – who has mostly impressed throughout the campaign – could be sold if the club receives a tempting offer.

The source believes that Arthur – despite his inconsistent season – will be maintained, as the Old Lady won’t give up on its big investment after just one year.

In the opposite direction, two young Italians could be making their landing in Turin in order to revamp the middle of the park.

Nicolo Rovella has already been bought from Genoa in January, but he was kept on loan with the Grifone until the summer of 2022.

On Sunday, Andrea Pirlo will be able to take a closer look at the 19-year-old, and therefore the club might try to accelerate his arrival if he manages to impress against his parent club.

The second midfielder mentioned is Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli, who would only be available for a price of 40 millions euros.

Although the likes of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in the rice to sign the former Milan youngster, Juventus will rely on their excellent relationships with the Neroverdi in order to close the deal.