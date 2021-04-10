Juventus ‘put six players up for sale’

Juventus reportedly put six players up for sale, including Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie, as they aim to raise £85m in the summer transfer window.

Andrea Pirlo‘s side announces staggering losses of £99m earlier this year, and a number of fringe and regular first-team players are thought to be on the chopping block in Turin.

The Old Lady have supposedly identified five players who are not sellable under any circumstances, including Dejan Kulusevski, but several other names could be moved on as the club hope to raise £85m in the summer.

According to Italian outlet The Corriere dello Sport, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Sandro, Merih demiral, Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien rabiot are all up for sale, while the club will hope to offload Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon permanently.

Juventus will also welcome Douglas costa back from his loan spell at Bayern Munich, although the Brazil international is thought to be attracting the interest of Guild, and Pirlo is unlikely to stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala‘s future at the club also remains up in the air, and a recent report claimed that Manchester United are now in the running to sign the Argentine, who will be out of contract in 2022.