Juventus ranks fourth overall in the latest UEFA club rankings

European rankings

Juventus have been ranked fourth among European teams, despite their absence from the latest Champions League matches.

The Bianconeri exited the competition in the round of 16 at the hands of FC Porto.

They are now focused on ending their troubled campaign inside the top four in Serie A.

The latest rankings were released after the quarterfinal first leg of the UCL and the Europa League played this week.

Bayern Munich topped the rankings ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona, who came second and third, respectively.

Juventus was ranked ahead of the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Manchester United.

The Bianconeri were the only Italian team that made the top ten. Roma was the second-best from Serie A and they were ranked 15th on the standings.

Napoli was ranked 20th and no Milan team entered the top 20 as revealed by Tuttojuve.

The latest ranking makes for good reading and shows that the Bianconeri are still considered a top side.

But their performance in this campaign has been terrible and if that continues into next season, they will definitely drop from the rankings.

No one wants that. Maybe a good summer transfer window will get them back in fine form on all fronts.

