Juventus reportedly reached an agreement with Sassuolo for young midfielder

Juventus reportedly reached an agreement with Sassuolo for young midfielder

Although Amad Diallo stole the headlines last summer with his move from Atalanta towards Manchester United, his older brother isn’t any less talented.

Hamed Junior Traorè has been plying his trade in Serie A for almost three years now, between Empoli and Sassuolo, but the young midfielder had always been linked with a transfer to Juventus.

On Wednesday, the Ivorian scored a wonderful consolation goal for the Neroverdi against Inter, and his strike earned comparisons with Alessandro Del Piero’s signature goals, when the ball would land in the top far corner.

According to Transfer market, the Bianconeri have an option on the talented youngster, and they will be looking to exercise it at the end of the campaign.

Whilst the player’s contract is still owned by his parent club Empoli, his current side Sassuolo have an obligation to redeem it this summer.

Nonetheless, his stay at the Mapei stadium might be coming to an end anyway, as the Old Lady will be able to buy him for a total of 18 million euros.

Traorè has featured in 27 Serie A matches for Roberto De Zerbi’s side so far this season, contributing in five goals and a lone assist that actually came during his team’s encounter against Juventus back in January.

Andrea Pirlo’s men eventually won that fixture in a 3-1 result, but the Ivorian was among the most impressive players on that evening.

