Juventus vs. Cagliari odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 9, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

After a five-match run without a loss from mid-January to mid-February, Cagliari finds itself on the cusp of relegation from Italian Serie A following four consecutive losses. Life won’t get any easier for the Islanders on Saturday when they take on fourth place Juventus at home. Juve is reeling from a stinging 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in which it out-shot the Nerazzurri 22-5. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Sardegna Arena is set for 2:45 p.m. ET in Sardinia, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Juventus as the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Cagliari is a +500 underdog in the latest Juventus vs. Cagliari odds and a draw is priced at…