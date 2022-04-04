Juventus vs. Inter Milan 2022 live stream: Team news and how to watch the Serie A online

Juventus vs. Inter Milan. Fourth place against third place. It may not be a game that determines who wins the Serie A title this season. But if thee is a team that ends up losing this game, it’s safe to say said team won’t be winning the Scudetto or mounting some sort of surprise late-season push for it.

Oh, and did we already mention that it’s the Derby d’Italia?

This is very much the biggest of big ones for a variety of reasons — the first involving the fact that Juventus can jump ahead of Inter if they are able to beat their arch-rivals from Milano on this night. And with Inter struggling the way they have over the first three months of 2022, it’s very much a possibility, with the Nerazzurri looking far from the squad that was sitting at the top of the table earlier…