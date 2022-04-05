Juventus vs. Inter Milan odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Italian Serie A bets for April 3, 2022

Over its last five Italian Serie A matches, Juventus has looked as dangerous as any club with a draw and four consecutive wins. Juve will try to stay on a roll in its next match and should be confident when it faces Inter Milan on Sunday. The Nerazzurri are a team no club is eager to play, but Juventus could be catching them at the right time, as Inter comes in just 1-3-1 in its last five league fixtures. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Juventus odds list Inter as the +155 (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus the +185 underdog. A draw is priced at…