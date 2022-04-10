Juventus win in Sardinia | juventus-fr.com

Juventus travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari tonight. The reaction was expected after the loss to Inter. Bianconeri won with a score of 1–2 and secured 3 significant points for the top 4. Find out the full post-match with some statistics in this article.

The reaction from Massimiliano Allegri’s men was expected after the loss to Inter. This trip was an opportunity to wake up. Despite the bad weather, Cagliari is a tough ground. Meister opted for a classic 442 with Wojciech Szczesny in goal, with Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt in the central defence. Danilo Luiz and Luca Pellegri were evaluating him as a full-back. Dennis Zakaria and Arthur Melo were involved in the double pivot in midfield. Juan Cuadrado and Adrian played for the side, ahead of them were the attacking pair of Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic. The…