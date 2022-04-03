Juve’s possible future shirt has leaked

The footy headline site specializing in club jerseys has unveiled what should be Juventus’ jerseys at home during the 2022-2023 season.

While the final sprint promises to be breathless in Serie A, behind the scenes, equipment manufacturers have already turned to next season. Website footy headlines Specializing in new football club shirts have unveiled images of what should be Juventus Turin’s next home shirt in 2022-2023.

Old Lady’s equipment supplier Adidas has certainly kept the Turin team’s traditional white and black stripes. This Sunday teammate Adrien Rabiot, 27, welcomes Inter Milan at 8:45 pm for the shock of the 31st day of Serie A.