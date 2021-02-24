Jwala Gutta and Vishnu in major romantic wake – TheMiracleTech

Badminton star, Jwala Gutta and her actor cum fiance ‘Vishnu Vishal’ went on an entertaining holiday in the Maldives and the couple shared a bunch of photos from their vaccines on social media.

In a recent photo of Jwala, she is seen relaxing in a pool, wearing an off-shoulder crop top and shorts. It seems that the badminton player is seeking solitude and peace in the beautiful Maldives. Also, Vishnu shared a selfie with his lady love, Jwala, with the Rhinestone Lagoon in the background.

Vishnu also flaunted her slim body and Jwala looked super stylish in her blank photos. Since the pair is extremely fit and energetic, they would surely have made it a perfect adventure trip. In addition, the actor and Jwala took a break from their busy lives and moved to the Maldives, a place away from the crowd.

Jwala and Vishal got engaged in September last year. On the work front, Tamil star Vishnu Vishal will soon make his debut in Telugu with Prabhu Solomon’s Aranya, starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

