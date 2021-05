Jyoti Tiwari is a good writer, YouTuber, and actress. She is famous for being the wife of actor Rahul Vohra. Jyoti Tiwari and her husband acted in several short films which are telecasted on the YouTube channel irahulvohra. She was in news after posting a heartbreaking video of Rahul gasping for breath captioning ‘Hope Justice is Served’. YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to Covid-19 complications on 09 May 2021 (Sunday).