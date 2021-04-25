K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The 2021 NFL Draft is ready to create historical past. There’s a real risk that 4 quarterbacks are chosen with the primary 4 alternatives. Because the NFL struggles with a provide and demand concern on the sports activities most essential place, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a number of signal-callers chosen within the later rounds. Can Mississippi State quarterback Okay.J. Costello be a type of late-round alternatives within the 2021 NFL Draft?

Okay.J. Costello NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Quarterback

College: Mississippi State

Present Yr: Redshirt Senior

Peak: 6’5″

Weight: 220 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Okay.J. Costello Scouting Report

Positives: One-time extremely regarded quarterback who possesses terrific dimension, has a big-time arm, and zippers the ball into targets. Stays poised underneath the frenzy, scans the sector, and goes by way of progressions. Retains his eyes downfield and distributes the ball to all his targets. Places contact on display throws. Beforehand displayed the flexibility to hit receivers in stride and have the ball on the mark as move catchers left routes.

Negatives: Comes off a deadly 2020 marketing campaign. Throws have been over the place final season and put receivers in precarious spots. Mentally struggled dealing with the offense, seemingly predetermined the place he was going to throw the ball earlier than the snap, and stared down targets. Made poor selections and constantly threw into double protection final 12 months. Wants to enhance his deep accuracy.

Evaluation: Costello was graded as a possible middle-round alternative getting into the season, however he performed so terribly in 2020 that he misplaced his beginning job at Mississippi State. He enters the draft as a reclamation venture. Whereas Costello possesses the bodily abilities to play within the NFL, he’ll want a whole lot of work between the ears with a purpose to get his sport again on monitor.

Okay.J. Costello Participant Profile

Costello’s inventory within the 2021 NFL Draft instantly contrasts along with his popularity as a highschool quarterback. A junior season the place he earned All-State honors after throwing for 3,123 yards and 23 touchdowns ensured that he was a closely recruited prospect. The four-star prospect was ranked because the third-best pro-style quarterback and seventh-best participant from California within the 2016 class.

Costello held provides from over 15 applications, together with Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Nonetheless, previous to his senior season, he narrowed it down to a few groups — Stanford, USC, and Michigan. Finally, he chosen the Cardinal in what he known as a “as soon as in a lifetime” choice.

Along with his future safe, Costello lit up the Californian highschool scene for Santa Margarita Catholic Excessive College. By the top of his senior season, he held 19 faculty information. These included the profession passing yards report beforehand held by Carson Palmer, now set at 8,222 passing yards. His potential to place up large numbers on any given day was demonstrated with a single-game report of 452 yards.

Costello capped off his highschool profession with All-State honors, an invitation to the US Military All-America Recreation, and he reached the “Elite 11” finals.

Okay.J. Costello’s faculty profession at Stanford

Regardless of his spectacular highschool pedigree, Costello redshirted his freshman season at Stanford. After sitting out in 2016, he made his debut in opposition to Rice, displaying some potential outdoors of the pocket with a 25-yard landing run.

Having made an impression as backup, he earned his first begin in opposition to Arizona State earlier than beginning the ultimate six video games of the 2017 season. Throwing for 1,573 yards with 14 touchdowns, his play down the stretch earned him an honorable All-Pac-12 point out.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Costello emerged as among the best passers within the Pac-12. In the course of the season opener, the brand new staff captain related with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for an 80-yard landing, setting the usual for the remainder of the season.

He threw for seven 300+ yard video games, and his 5 touchdowns in opposition to UCLA contributed to 29 touchdowns which ranked third in program historical past. His 3,540 passing yards led the Pac-12 and have been second in Stanford historical past. His performances earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Sadly, an injury-plagued season meant that he struggled to repeat these performances in 2019. He made simply 5 begins whereas throwing 1,038 yards and 6 touchdowns. With the emergence of Davis Mills throughout his absence, Costello opted to switch as a graduate. In February 2020, Costello introduced that he could be transferring to Mississippi State.

Costello transfers to Mississippi State to play quarterback for Mike Leach

Transferring to a staff that had been a predominantly run-focused offense might need been thought-about a wierd transfer for a quarterback. Nonetheless, Costello wasn’t the one high-profile arrival in Starkville early in 2020. With Mike Leach’s arrival at Mississippi State — and subsequent change to the Air Raid offense — a lot was anticipated out of the Bulldogs’ offense.

Within the season opener in opposition to LSU, these expectations weren’t solely met however smashed.

Costello threw for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns because the Bulldogs shocked the reigning nationwide champions. Not solely did he break this system report along with his efficiency, nevertheless it was additionally the eleventh greatest single-game passing yard whole in NCAA historical past.

Costello earned a number of awards, together with the SEC Offensive Participant of the Week, Manning Award Nationwide Quarterback of the Week, and Maxwell Award Nationwide Participant of the Week.

Regardless of changing into the quickest quarterback in program historical past to achieve 1,000 passing yards — doing so within the opening three video games of the season — the remainder of the season didn’t go fairly as anticipated. He made 5 begins earlier than seeing his enjoying time diminish behind Will Rogers. Following the season, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Okay.J. Costello’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

May Costello sneak into the again finish of the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Mississippi State quarterback has good dimension and arm power to be an NFL quarterback. Nonetheless, his performances final season can have in the end impacted his inventory. In consequence, he greatest tasks to be a backup quarterback whereas he recovers his confidence and develops some areas of his sport.

Costello would make a wise late-round possibility for a staff with a longtime veteran starter who might help develop his skillset. Due to this fact, groups such because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Soccer Workforce are potential touchdown spots.

