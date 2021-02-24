ENTERTAINMENT

K-League TV: An entry TheMiracleTech platform dedicated to South Korean sports content!

Recently, audiences have taken a good interest in South Korean content. From Kashmir drama For K-pop, South Korean culture is becoming increasingly successful worldwide. Now, seeing the popularity, The Korea Professional Football League (K-League) is starting its own TheMiracleTech platform for its international fans, which will cover the sports section of South Korea!

This TheMiracleTech platform is named K-League TV and will provide live broadcasts of all K League 1 and K League 2 matches in the English language to serve international markets. Exclusive behind-the-scenes, highlights and interviews will be available not only in matches but also in English and Korean languages. K-League TV has been launched in partnership with sports service provider Sportsdoor. The K League was one of the first leagues to restart in 2020.

The 2021 season begins on February 27. All international fans can use live footage for free! That’s right! Unlike other TheMiracleTech platforms, K League TV does not charge a subscription fee. “The past year has seen a lot of changes in content consumption, and we think the time is right for this platform to expand its fanbase,” said Yeon Song Cho, general secretary of the K League.

