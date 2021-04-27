K Natarajan gets knee surgery, thanks to medical team and BCCI

Quick bowler T Natarajan, who has been out of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of damage, has undergone knee surgical procedure in the present day. He has given details about this by sharing the picture on his Twitter deal with. Natarajan was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad within the IPL and performed solely 4 matches this season. Natarajan suffered this damage in the course of the Australian tour earlier this 12 months.

At the moment, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the experience, consideration and kindness of the medical workforce, surgeons, docs, nurses and employees. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all which have wished properly for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj – Natarajan (@ Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021

After sharing the surgical procedure, Natarajan shared a photograph on his Twitter deal with and wrote, ‘At the moment I’ve a knee surgical procedure. And I’m grateful to the medical workforce, surgeons, docs, nurses and employees for his or her experience, consideration and kindness. I’m grateful to BCCI and all those that wished me to get properly quickly. ‘ Natarajan’s efficiency was an important one on the tour of Australia. He made his mark in ODIs after which T20 sequence. Natarajan caught everybody’s consideration on the energy of his highly effective yorker within the IPL final season.

IPL 2021 DC vs RCB: There could also be one thing enjoying XI of each groups

The BCCI, on its Twitter deal with retweeting Natarajan’s submit, wished him a fast restoration. Hyderabad’s efficiency in Natarajan’s absence has been extraordinarily disappointing and the workforce has been capable of register only one win in 5 matches. Within the final match, towards David Capitals, David Warner’s workforce needed to face defeat within the Tremendous Over match. Barring Johnny Bairstow and Kane Williamson, no Hyderabad batsman has been capable of carry out as anticipated.