LATEST

K-Pop BTS On Anti Asian Racism in the USA With Hashtags #StopAsianHate And #StopAAPIHate

Avatar
By
Posted on
K-Pop BTS On Anti Asian Racism in the USA With Hashtags #StopAsianHate And #StopAAPIHate

Korean pop BTS posted a statement on social media in both Korean and English, accompanied by the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

K-pop sensation BTS has criticized the incidents of racial discrimination and violence towards Asian people in the West.

The South Korean boy band, one of the most popular groups in world music, posted a statement on social media in both Korean and English, accompanied with the hashtags; #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, and Jungkook, recalled moments when they faced “discrimination as Asians”.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger.”

– BTS

Though the group did not refer to any particular incident of anti-Asian discrimination, their statement comes weeks after six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed by a gunman in a series of shootings at massage parlours in Georgia, US.

The group recalled its own moments of “discrimination as Asians” but said their experience was “inconsequential” compared to the events of last few weeks.

We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why we spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.

That is what K-Pop BTS Tweeted #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem,” — Kpop BTS said.

The band said that it took “considerable time” for them to decide how they should voice the message as they believe that whatever is happening in the world cannot be separated from their “identity as Asians”.

“What our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, and I we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” BTS said.

Previously, Hollywood celebs like Rihanna, actor Daniel Dae Kim, Olivia Munn, Simu Liu, Mindy Kaling, Steven Yeun, and filmmakers Lee Isaac Chung and Lulu Wang had spoken up against the wave of hate incidents targeting Asian people in the US.

For breaking news and live news updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on Moviespie.com.

You Should Also Read

Tags: Asian, BTS, Daniel Dae Kim, Gerogia USA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Korean, Korean Pop Group, Kpop, Lulu Wang, Rihana, RM, Simu Liu, South Korean Band, Stop AAPI Hate, Stop Asian Hate, StopAAPIHate, StopAsianHate, Suga, US, USA

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top