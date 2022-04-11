KAA Gent won 5-0 against the OHL, but what happened before the match was even better... (Gent)

KAA Gent sent the OHL back to Leuven with a forfeit score on Sunday, but the best moment happened just before the game. The KAA Gent Foundation sent some participants of its activities to the field.

Since 2009, the KAA Gent Foundation has been producing a social event. For example, not only with football, but also with dance lessons. More than 4,500 people of all ages arrive every week. Many of them are in critical condition.

2,500 participants from the Foundation’s activities were invited to participate in the game against the OHL at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday. 22 of them were also allowed on the field to form a guard of honor for the players. This resulted in beautiful pictures and an unforgettable moment.

© KAA Gent Foundation

© KAA Gent Foundation