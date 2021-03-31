Kaatelal & Sons; The upcoming episodes are set to take huge turn and twist

Kaatelal and Son’s is one of the famous which airs on SAB TV, the show revolve around two twin sister Megha Chakraborty as Garima and Jiya Shankar as Susheela they both run their ancestral salon the upcoming episodes is all set to take a turn where Jagat Seth will get arrested for his evil actions.

Both the sisters have decided not to pas and expose Jagat in court, both Jagat blackmails the sister about revealing their some secret for this time the girls aren’t afraid about revealing the secret and they are all set to face the consequence.

Megha shares “The storyline is taking an exciting turn and I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the sequence. Garima and Susheela’s characters have left no stone unturned, and the journey has been very exciting and inspiring. I enjoy playing Garima’s character since it makes me feel good and I feel satisfied to have played a character, who is not just strong-headed but also fights against all the preconceived notions of society. The journey has been emotional and the upcoming revelation about Gunnu-Sattu is going to hurt my father’s feelings on the show, but I think the story demanded it. The viewers will enjoy the forthcoming episodes as the story unfolds.”

Whereas Jiya share “This sequence on the show is going to remain close to my heart since it is very heart-warming to watch women stand up for their rights and give a good fight. Garima and Susheela’s character has been inspiring many women and their decision to leave the Gunnu-Sattu disguise will motivate a lot more women. Though, the characters have always stood head strong on bringing a change in the society but this time the revelation is going to hurt their father, so it is quite a mixed feeling. The viewers will witness and enjoy the upcoming sequences on the show and the emotions will resonate with a larger audience.”