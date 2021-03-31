ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatelal & Sons; The upcoming episodes are set to take huge turn and twist

Avatar
By
Posted on

Kaatelal and Son’s is one of the famous which airs on SAB TV, the show revolve around two twin sister Megha Chakraborty as Garima and Jiya Shankar as Susheela they both run their ancestral salon the upcoming episodes is all set to take a turn where Jagat Seth will get arrested for his evil actions.

Both the sisters have decided not to pas and expose Jagat in court, both Jagat blackmails the sister about revealing their some secret for this time the girls aren’t afraid about revealing the secret and they are all set to face the consequence.

Megha shares “The storyline is taking an exciting turn and I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the sequence. Garima and Susheela’s characters have left no stone unturned, and the journey has been very exciting and inspiring. I enjoy playing Garima’s character since it makes me feel good and I feel satisfied to have played a character, who is not just strong-headed but also fights against all the preconceived notions of society. The journey has been emotional and the upcoming revelation about Gunnu-Sattu is going to hurt my father’s feelings on the show, but I think the story demanded it. The viewers will enjoy the forthcoming episodes as the story unfolds.”

Whereas Jiya share “This sequence on the show is going to remain close to my heart since it is very heart-warming to watch women stand up for their rights and give a good fight. Garima and Susheela’s character has been inspiring many women and their decision to leave the Gunnu-Sattu disguise will motivate a lot more women. Though, the characters have always stood head strong on bringing a change in the society but this time the revelation is going to hurt their father, so it is quite a mixed feeling. The viewers will witness and enjoy the upcoming sequences on the show and the emotions will resonate with a larger audience.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
269
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top