Kaatrukenna Veli 10th May 2021 Written Update: What’s Madhavan up to?

The episode starts with Vennila sharing with Soumiya about their dad’s deed. Vennila tells that she got to know from their mother that Varadhan went to Saradha’s college and threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the terrace. Saradha also bows down and resigned. Vennila adds that she must’ve resigned for her sake and says that she’s troubling her everyone. Soumiya consoles Vennila. She reminds Vennila that their dad doing all this to stop her studies, they all will win when if she will study well and achieve her dream.

Shyamala and Bhanumathi bring food to Meenakshi’s room as she hasn’t had food since morning. They knock on the door asking Saradha to open the door. Vishwa comes there and asks what happened. Bhanumathi says that Saradha isn’t opening the door. Vishwa also tries to convince Meenakshi’s to open the door in vain. Abhi comes there hearing their shout. She also tries to convince Meenakshi. The latter finally opens the door. Meenakshi refuses to have food and says that Surya betrayed her. Bhanumathi says that they can talk about it later and requests her to have food first. Meenakshi shouts she doesn’t want food and faints. They all get worried.

Mahadevan makes sweet to celebrate Surya’s change of heart towards Saradha. Saradha says that Surya did not change. He regretted his words, so he apologized for that. He would have done the same to anyone in her place. Saradha further says that she does not think that he will ever let go of his anger for her.

She does not want to expect anything as expectations hurt. Mahadevan asks if she doesn’t wish to get unite with her son. Saradha replies that she will be happy if Surya understands her and comes to her. She loves Surya selflessly and wishes his good. Mahadevan says that he wants them to get united. Saradha says that Surya’s arrival will definitely create tension in the family. Meenakshi would create a scene till now.

Surya returns home and gets worried Knowing about Meenakshi’s health condition. He rushes to meet her, Bhanumathi stops Surya. Bhanumathi says that Meenakshi is already angry on him for meeting Saradha against her wish and her anger will increase if she sees him now. Surya says she knows Meenakshi will be hurt. Therefore he went without informing her. He asks how Meenakshi got to know about this. Abhi gulps in fear. Surya requests to see Meenakshi from far. Bhanumathi convinces Surya to meet Meenakshi morning.

Madhavan gifts Soumiya a saree and reminds her that tomorrow is their wedding day. Soumiya is surprised and says that in their 4 years of the marriage, this is the first time he remembered their marriage day. Madhavan says that he failed to realize her worth till now and says looking at Vennila that from nowshe will see a new Madhavan. Vennila looks on. Maragadam scolds Madhavan for buying such a costly saree for Soumiya.

Madhavan angrily reacts to her and walks away. Soumiya wonders what happened to Madhavan all of a sudden. Vennila says may be Madhavan has really changed. Vennila is happy for Soumiya. She checks the saree and says it’s nice. Madhavan watches Vennila from his room and smirks.

Meenakshi refuses to have food and says that she cared for Surya more than her own son, but he betrayed her. Bhanumathi says that Surya did not betray her. In fact he has come to meet her, but she stopped him. Bhanumathi asks to call Surya, but Meenakshi refuses.

Precap: Vennila tells Rupa that he wants to talk Surya and goes to find him. She gets happy on spotting him.