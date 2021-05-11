ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukenna Veli 11th May 2021 Written Update: Vennila decides to give the birthday card to Surya again

The episode starts with Meenakshi saying to Bhanumathi that she doesn’t want to see Surya, because he met Saradha going against her wish. Bhanumathi says that Surya cares for her. Meenakshi says that she also thought like that till yesterday, but today he proved Saradha is more important to him. Bhanumathi asks Meenakshi to talk to Surya once. Meenakshi refuses. She says that Surya went to meet Saradha secretly without informing to her. If she wants to kill her, then call Surya here. Surya, who is standing outside the room hears everything. He feels bad and walks away. Meenakshi also sees Surya leaving through the mirror in the room.

Soumiya wears the saree gifted by Madhavan. Vennila compliments her look. Vennila says that she feels Madhavan has really changed. Madhavan comes to there calling out Soumiya. He calls Soumiya to take his parents blessings.

Madhavan parents bless Soumiya and Madhavan. Maragadam taunts Soumiya that she can’t give a heir for their family. Soumiya gets hurt and runs from there crying. Vennila scolds Maragadam for hurting Soumiya on her wedding day.

Vennila goes to Soumiya to comfort her. Vennila asks why she’s not seeing any doctor for this problem. Soumiya says that she’s seeing a doctor, but she only sees the doctor not Madhavan because the society eyes badly a man visiting a gynecologist. Soumiya adds that the doctor told she doesn’t have any problem. Vennila asks her to convince Madhavan to see the doctor. Vennila feels bad seeing Soumiya breaking down.

Akhash tries to talk to Abhi and her friends gang. Abhi and the friends question Akhash why he put the blame on themselves. Abhi says that Akhash isn’t his friend anymore as because of him, she had to apologize to Vennila. They walkaway ignoring Akhash pleads.

Vishwa calls out Surya and takes him to a corner. Vishwa tells that Surya has changed. Meenakshi brought up Surya when Saradha left him in his childhood. Vishwa tries to provoke Surya against Saradha. He says that Saradha tried to break their family by separating his dad from there. Surya hurt Meenakshi by meeting Saradha. Surya says that he shouldn’t have said to Saradha to die,so he apologized to Saradha. Soon or earlier they will understand he was right and leaves.

Rupa asks Vennila who has called her. Vennila says that she got Mahadevan’s call. Rupa asks what’s the matter. Vennila says that he wants to meet Surya first and runs to find Surya. Vennila goes to the staff room and learns that Surya isn’t there. She asks Tamizh if he saw Surya. Tamizh says that he saw Surya in the first floor and asks why she’s asking. Vennila rushes to the first floor without answering him.

Vennila gets delighted finding Surya. She goes to Surya and says that she learned there’s a good person behind is anger. She learned that he went to Theni and apologized to Saradha. She thought he will not apologize to anyone. Surya says that he realized his mistake, so he apologized to Saradha. Vennila says that he did a great act. Vennila gets ready to leave, but she stops and takes out the birthday card she had made for Surya. Vennila says that the other day he rejected her card and she doesn’t even know the reason for his behaviour. Surya looks on.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vennila asks Surya if he will accept her birthday card now. Surya takes the birthday card. Vennila happily walks away.

