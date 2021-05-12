Kaatrukenna Veli 12th May 2021 Written Update: Akash is mistreated by his friends

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vennila saying to Surya that on his birthday he rejected the birthday card she made for him for an unknown reason. She asks if he will accept the card now. She wishes him a belated happy birthday. Surya accepts the card making Vennila happy. Surya thanks Vennilam She thanks him for accepting her card. She walks away.

In the classroom, Rupa and Vennila having a discussion about study. Akhash comes to the class. Vennila looks on. Akash waves hi to Abhi, but she ignores him. All the students ignore Akhash and don’t give let him sit with them. The students mock Akhash.

After class hour, Vennila, Tamizh and Vennila discuss about finding a job for Vennila. Vennila spots Akhash sitting alone. She tells that he’s sitting alone, even in the class he was sitting in the last bench. Tamizh says that hereafter he has to sit alone as his friends unfriended him. Rupa says that he deserved it for his cheap act. Vennila says that even in the class, the classmates refused to speak with him. Tamizh says that girls are scared to talk to Akash and he didn’t expect he will rejoin the college. The trio leave.

Bhanumathi and Shyamala are having a friendly discussion. Surya comes downstairs and asks Bhanumathi if Meenakshi had food. Bhanumathi says that they have convinced her to food. She asks if Surya met Meenakshi. Surya says that Meenakshi doesn’t want to meet him and asks what his mistake is. Bhanumathi says that Meenakshi is in the hall and asks Surya to go and talk to her.

Surya tries to talk to Meenakshi. She avoids him and calls out Bhanumathi. Meenakshi asks Bhanumathi to ask what Surya wants. Surya requests Meenakshi to talk. He says that he will leave the house if she doesn’t like him. Meenakshi taunts that he’s proving he’s Saradha’s son. Surya says how he can stay here when she refuses to talk with him. Meenakshi asks Surya to leave if he wants. She taunts that he didn’t think a second before he went to meet Saradha against her wish. Bhanumathi takes Surya’s side and ends up getting scolded by Meenakshi.

The next day morning in the college, Akhash comes to the class. He wawes hi to his two classmates. He says that he missed ten days classes and asks if they can give their notes. The girls don’t answer him. Abhi and her friends come to the class. Abhi taunts Akhash and his friends start mocking him. Vennila feels bad for Akhash. Akhash gets ready to leave the class. Surya, who comes for class, asks Akash where he’s going. Akhash says that he’s bad person and doesn’t deserve to study. He will not come back to this college and runs from there. Surya asks Tamizh to find Akhash and bring to the conference room.

Tamizh brings Akhash to the classroom. Surya asks Tamizh what happened. Tamizh says that Akhash’s friends don’t talk to him anymore and he’s sitting alone in the last bench. Akhash feels ashamed of himself and badmouths himself. Surya comforts Akhash. Surya says that he did wrong, but he’s not alone responsible for that. They all born innocent, but our friend circles defines our characters. Akash says that everyone consider him bad, so he will leave the college getting TC. Surya shouts saying to stop talking like a fool.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vennila comes to Akhash’s house to talk to him. Akhash fumes seeing Vennila.