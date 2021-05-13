Kaatrukenna Veli 13th May 2021 Written Update: Vennila visits Akhash

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Surya trying to convince Akhash to attend the class. Surya says that he will talk to his classmates. Akhash says that he can’t bear his classmates despiteful behavior, he doesn’t wanted to rejoin the college, but his parents forced him. He doesn’t want to study here anymore. Akhash leaves. Surya tried to stop him in vain. Surya tells Tamizh that they have to stop Akhash from wasting his study.

Vennila tells Rupa that she feels bad for Akhash. Rupa reminds her that he misbehaved with her. Vennila admits it and says yet she doesn’t like the way he was treated by the classmates. Tamizh comes there. Vennila asks Tamish about Akash. Tamizh says that Akhash is adamant to not come to the college. Vennila asks if Surya didn’t convince him. Tamizh says that Surya tried, but he couldn’t.

Vennila, Rupa and Tamizh come to Akhash’s house. They meet Akhash’s parents. They recognize Vennila as the girl who protested. They ask if Akhash has committed any mistake again, so that he has come back home early. Vennila denies it and says that she hasn’t come to complain about Akash. Thamizh and Rupa say that Akhash left the college getting angry because his classmates ignored him, Akhash said that he didn’t want to study and wanted to get TC from the college. Their sir also tried to change his mind in vain. Akhash parents call them inside.

Akhash’s parents tell that they forced Akhash to go to the college, but it’s good that he doesn’t go to the college in this situation. Vennila says that Akhash study will be spoiled. Akhash’s father is susprised that Vennila cares for Akhash’s studies inspite of his misconduct. He further says that Akhash is talented. He dances very well and shows the prizes he won. They trusted him lot, but he broke their trust. Vennila asks not to lose hope. She asks if she can talk to Akhash. The father asks his wife to bring Akhash.

Akhash’s mother forcibly brings Akhash downstairs. Akhash gets angry seeing Vennila. Vennila asks why he doesn’t want to come to the college. Akhash says that they should get happy that he’s coming. Akhash reminds Vennila that she protested to get him dismissed from the college. Vennila says admits yes and says it’s because he did a mistake, but now she feels bad and asks him to come to the college.

Akhash says that no one wants him to come to the college and asks them to leave. Vennila asks Akhash to think about his parents. They got ashamed because of his act and asks if he doesn’t want to rectify it. Akhash admits that he has committed a mistake and got punished for the same, but when he has come back to the college everyone despised him. Vennila tells that those who love him and understand him, will stand by his side no matter what, like her parents.

Vennila tells how she got humiliated by Abhi the other day, but she didn’t stop coming to the college. Akhash is adamant in his decision. Vennila keeps trying to persuade Akhash. She reminds him it’s not easy to get seat in that college and tells that how she struggled for admission. She asks him to not waste the good opportunity. Akhash says that everyone will think bad about him, if he comes to the college. Vennila says others opinion doesn’t matter, what he thinks about himself is matter.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vennila tells Akhash that she will not leave until he agrees to come to the college. Akhash thinks.