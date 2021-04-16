Kaatrukenna Veli 16th April 2021 Written Update: Surya accepts to apologize to Saradha

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Mahadevan reprimanding Surya for saying impolite phrases to Saradha. Mahadevan asks Surya to apologize to Saradha. To everybody’s shock Surya agrees to fulfill Saradha and apologize to her. He says that he shouldn’t have talked like that to a affected person. That point he was indignant and take out his anger on Saradha. He admits that he did incorrect. Mahadevan, Bhanumathi and Shyamala look pleased. Mahadevan and Surya prepare to go away for the hospital. Mahadevan receives a name from the hospital and learns that Saradha is lacking. Mahadevan will get shocked and he blames Surya. He decides to go to search for Saradha. Surya additionally desires to accompany him. Mahadevan agrees.

Sowmiya asks Madhavan what’s the reality, why he’s framing Vennila. She doubts one thing incorrect has occurred. Madhavan says that he may’ve died due to her sister. Sowmiya asks why Vennila had pushed him. Madhavan repeats his lie. Madhavan’s dad and mom come there and says fortunately the jewels aren’t stolen and badmouthes Vennila. Sowmiya defends Vennila and says that she will be able to by no means do such issues and suggests calling police. Madhavan refuses. Sowmiya asks why he doesn’t need her to name the police. Madhavan’ s dad and mom assist Madhavan and says that they will’t smash their status by calling police. Sowmiya says that she is going to show Vennila’s innocence.

Madhavan asks how she is going to show Vennila’s innocence when she run away. Sowmiya says that she is aware of the place she would have gone and provides that she is going to deliver her residence. Madhavan and her dad and mom oppose and say that Vennila shouldn’t come again right here. Sowmiya says that she will be able to’t depart her sister. She additional says that she is aware of who may be at fault and warns that she won’t spare anybody if one thing dangerous occurs to Vennila. She leaves.

Vennila involves the hospital to speak to Saradha. She will get shocked not discovering Saradha in her ward. She enquiries a nurse about Saradha and learns that Saradha left the hospital with out informing anybody. Vennila will get shocked and cries questioning why she did like that. The nurse informs her that they known as her husband and leaves. Vennila cries.

Mahadevan and Surya attain the hospital. Mahadevan enquires the physician and the nurse about Saradha. They are saying they don’t know the place she went and making an attempt their finest to search out her. They ask Mahadevan to contact his kin to know if she had come there. Vennila notices Mahadevan and involves him. Mahadevan scolds Surya and says Saradha left the hospital due to him. Vennila asks what he’s saying. Mahadevan tells Vennila that Surya informed Saradha to die when she known as him to want on his birthday. She acquired damage and left the hospital Vennila will get shocked.

Vennila asks Surya why he mentioned such hateful phrases to Saradha and shouts at him. Surya says that it’s his household’s matter and asks Vennila to not intervene. Vennila reminds Surya that he refused to simply accept Saradha as his mom then how rapidly it is going to grow to be his household matter. Surya warns her to not cross her limits. Vennila says that Saradha could be very importanttio her, she is like her mom and he or she is aware of her coronary heart. She then asks if he won’t ever change. He scolded her morning for giving him a greeting card. At the very least she’s a 3rd individual, however Saradha is his mom and asks why he damage her.

She is aware of that he dislikes his mother, however he ought to have no less than thought-about her age earlier than speaking to her like that. She asks how he can act like this being a professor. She warns Surya that she won’t spare him if something occurs to Saradha. Surya walks away from there. Vennila asks Mahadevan the place Saradha would’ve gone, if he is aware of her mates tackle. Mahadevan says that he doesn’t know something and cries. He then tells that he’s going to register Saradha’s lacking criticism within the Police station and he leaves. Vennila cries.

The episode ends.

Precap for subsequent week: The inspector asks Surya for Saradha’s photograph. Surya says he doesn’t have any photographs of Saradha which surprises the inspector.