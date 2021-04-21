ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukenna Veli 21st April 2021 Written Update: Surya wants to apologize to Saradha

Kaatrukenna Veli 21st April 2021 Written Update: Surya wants to apologize to Saradha

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Sowmiya defending Vennila in entrance of Madhavan and Madhavan’s mother and father. Sowmya says that there aren’t any jewels in Vennila’s room then how Madhavan received hit there. Madhavan mother and father say that Sowmiya ought to query Vennila and never Madhavan. Sowmiya says that she is for certain that Vennila is harmless. Madhavan’s mother and father say that they need to’ve known as the police. Madhavn panics and says that Vennila left the home then what’s the necessity to discuss calling the police now. Sowmiya requests them to let Vennila keep right here for tonight and desires to convey her again, however Madhavan’s mom threatens to name police if Vennila comes again right here.

Two goons approch Vennila with dangerous intentions, however Police comes there in time they usually run away. The woman inspector enquires Vennila and learns that she’s a scholar and was thrown out of her sister’s in-laws home. The woman inspector asks Vennila to return to her village, however Vennila refuses, so the police takes Vennila with them.

However, Meenakashi cooked Surya’s favourite dishes and units the desk. Abhi and Anandhi convey Surya downstairs. Meenakashi asks Surya to have meals. Shyamala and Bhanumathi focus on that Meenakashi did not trouble in any respect about Saradha’s lacking and may be very pleased.

Surya says that he’s not hungry and asks them to eat. Meenakashi says that at the moment is his birthday, so he ought to eat first. She additional says that somebody casted evil eye on him in order that he’s not feeling hungry and says that she ought to keep at bay dangerous eyes from him after he finishes consuming. Surya recollects him scolding Saradha and feels dangerous. Surya says that he’s upset and doesn’t really feel like consuming. Meenakashi asks him what occurred. Surya asks Meenakashi to depart him alone for a while and walks away. Meenakashi is shocked that Surya refused to have the meals cooked by her.

Sowmiya pleads with Madhavan to convey Vennila residence. Madhavan’s mother and father taunt Sowmiya saying that Vennila tried to steal the jewels. Sowmiya says that if she actually tried to steal the jewels, she’s going to herself hand her to the Police. Madhavan will get indignant listening to the phrase police. He agrees to convey Vennila residence which surprises his mother and father. Sowmiya will get the decision from the police station. The woman inspector informs her that Vennila is within the police station and asks her to return.

Madhavan’s mother and father taunt Sowmiya saying that Vennila reached the proper place, she should’ve caught redhanded whereas stealing one thing someplace. They discover Madhavan tensed and ask him about the identical. Madhavan provides an excuse. Sowmiya desires to convey Vennila residence. Madhavan’s mom tells Madhavan to register a grievance on Vennila and sends her behind the bar. Sowmiya says that she’s going to herself do it if Vennila is the wrongdoer. She leaves.

Meenakashi involves Surya’s room with meals and asks him to eat. Surya says that he shouldn’t have spoken rudely with Saradha which shocks Meenakashi. Surya says that he regrets his act. Meenakashi tries to persuade Surya that he’s proper and Saradha is dangerous. Nonetheless Surya desires to apologize to Saradha which shocks Meenakashi.

The episode ends.

Precap: The woman inspector questions Madhavan why he expelled Vennila from the home. Vennila asks Madhavan to reply.

