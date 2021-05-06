Kaatrukenna Veli 6th May 2021 Written Update: Varadhan demands the college management to dismiss Saradha

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Varadhan expressing his anger for Saradha. The inspector says that Varadhan is suspected for this reason. The inspector then asks Saradha if she wants to complaint against Varadhan. Vishnu says that they don’t have any evidence against his dad. The inspector says that they will get the proof during their investigation. Saradha doesn’t want to file FIR against Varadhan as she doesn’t think he’s behind her accident. However Saradha requests the inspector to ask Varadhan to stop troubling her. Varadhan says that Saradha brainwashed Vennila and make her leave the village. He curses Vennila. Saradha says that his curses can’t affect Vennila’s success. Varadhan threatens to not let Saradha leave in peace and says that he will make her leave the village.

Mahadevan supports Saradha. Mahadevan loses his cool when Varadhan badmouthes Saradha. He holds Varadhan’s collar shouting how he dared to badmouth Saradha. The inspector separates them. Saradha calms Mahadevan down. Vishnu wants to complain against Mahadevan, but the inspector says that the mistake is on Varadhan. The inspector warns them and asks them to leave. Outside the Police station Varadhan and Vishnu discuss how to seek revenge from Saradha for their insult in the Police station and decide to go to the college where Saradha works and create a scene in order to humiliate Saradha.

Vennila and her friends, Rupa and Tamizh are discussing. They notice Akash and her parents. Akash’s parents goes to meet the college management asking Akash to wait outside. Vennila recalls Akhash misbehaving with her. Abhi and her friends gang come by that side. They notice Akhash. Abhi’s friends want to talk to Akhash. However Abhi stops them saying that they all caught because of Akash and says to her gang not to talk to Akhash. They agree and walk away.

Akhash parents meet Vishwa. They apologize to him for their son’s mistake and request to give him a second chance. Vishwa asks them to send Akhash to the college from tomorrow. Akhash parents thank him and take Vishwa’s leave. Akhash angrily glares at Vennila before leaving. Tamizh says that Akhash will create problem for Vennila if he joins back in the college. Rupa says then they will protest again.

Saradha and Mahadevan reach the college. Mahadevan asks Saradha to take leave as she’s not completely recover, but Saradha says that she needs to complete her lessons portions. The students notice Saradha and they all come to Saradha and ask her about her health. They tell that they miss her classes and asks her to join back soon. Saradha and the students have a talk. A student informs Saradha that the Principal has called her.

Saradha and Mahadevan go to the Principal room and find Varadhan there. The Principal says that Varadhan demands to dismiss Saradha. Mahadevan asks who he’s to tell this. Varadhan argues with Mahadevan. Saradha asks Mahadevan to be silent. Saradha asks Varadhan why he keeps troubling her. Varadhan says that he will disturb her until she leaves this college. Vishnu says that Saradha isn’t the right person to teach the students. She brainwashed his sister and separated her from them.

Saradha scolds Vishnu and warns him to talk to the elders with respect . She says that thankfully Vennila escaped from them, now she can peacefully study. Varadhan threatens Saradha to resign her job and leave the city. Saradha refuses. Varadhan says that he won’t back off until to make her leave this college. He goes to the college terrace and threatens to commit suicide, if the management doesn’t dismiss Saradha. The Principal tries to convince him to get down. Saradha rolled her eyes seeing Varadhan’s suicide drama.

The episode ends.

Precap: Saradha says that Surya will not come to meet her. Surya comes there and Saradha gets stunned and happy seeing him.