Kaatrukenna Veli 7th May 2021 Written Update: Saradha agrees to resign her job for Vennila’s sake

The episode starts with with Varadhan threatening to commit suicide. Mahadevan says that he will call the Police. Varadhan asks to call the ambulance as well. Saradha asks Varadhan to jump. Vishnu threatens Saradha saying he will not spare her if anything happens to his dad. The principal asks Saradha to resign to which Saradha refuses. Saradha firmly tells Varadhan that she will continue to work here even if he jumps from the terrace. Varadhan comes down and says that he will go to the college where Vennila study and commit suicide there. Saradha decides to resign for Vennila’s sake. The college students ask Saradha not to resign, but Saradha asks them to go to their respective classes. Saradha asks Varadhan if he is satisfied now. Varadhan nods yes and leaves from there with Vishnu.

Mahadevan asks Saradha why she gave up and agreed to resign her job. Saradha says that she has to do for Vennila’s sake. Vennila is already facing problems because of Surya and his family members, she doesn’t want Varadhan also goes there and troubles Vennila more. She is ready to sacrifice her job for Vennila’s study. Surya is shown on the way to Saradha’s college. Suddenly a kid comes between the car. Surya asks the driver to pull over the car. Surya scolds the kid’s mother for leaving the her child alone on the road.

Vishnu tells Varadhan that he got scared thinking that he will jump. Varadhan says that he knows Saradha’s weak point and hit hard there. He further says that they should make Saradha leave this village. Surya reaches the college. Varadhan collides with Surya. Varadhan scolds Surya and walks away. Saradha is sad thinking that she can’t come back to this college again. Mahadevan asks Saradha to come with him to Chennai. She is well qualified, so she can get professor job in any college she wants. Saradha asks if he can get job for her in his college. Mahadevan stumbles to answer. Saradha asks him not to worry and says that even if they offer her a job in Shivanandham college, she won’t accept it.

Mahadevan says that she doesn’t have any relation here, so it’s better she comes with him to Chennai, at least Surya and him are there for her. Saradha says that Surya will dislike the fact that she comes back to Chennai. She realized after talking to him in the phone call the other day that Surya doesn’t even want to see her face. He will never come to meet her. Just then Mahadevan notices Surya coming. Saradha says that her phone conversation with Surya is her last talk with him. Mahadevan says it seems God doesn’t agree with her and asks to see in front of her. Saradha gets surprised seeing Surya. Mahadevan hugs Surya and says that he was certain that he will come. He was angry with him, but his arrival cooled him down. Mahadevan further says that he knows why he has come here and asks him to say it. Surya says that he has come to take Mahadevan home. Mahadevan reminds Surya his rude behavior towards Saradha. Surya says that he has also come to that.

Surya apologizes to Saradha for speaking harshly with her. Saradha asks if he doesn’t feel guilty to talk to her mother that way. Surya denies and says that whoever be in her place, he would felt guilty for speaking that way. Saradha refuses to accept his sorry. Surya says then when she did drama by going missing. Saradha says that she will also take his apology as an acting. Surya says that he felt guilty for his act, but now he realizes that she doesn’t deserve his sorry. Surya asks Mahadevan to come with him, but Mahadevan refuses and calls Surya to Saradha’s house. Surya denies and angrily leaves. Mahadevan is happy that Surya made long route to meet Saradha.

The episode ends.

Precap for next week: Meenakshi locks herself in. Family asks Meenakshi open the door. Meenakshi says that Surya betrayed her trust.