Kaatrukkenna Veli 14th May 2021 Written Update: Surya is impressed with Vennila’s act

The episode starts with Vennila convincing Akash to come to the college. Vennila says to Akhash that he’s not a bad person else he wouldn’t regret his act. Akash says that no one will talk to him in the college. Vennila says they will talk and asks if he will not accept them as his friends. She requests him to agree for his parents happiness. She adds that she will not leave until he agrees to resume the studies. Akhash thinks. He finally agrees. Vennila and everyone get elated. Akash apologizes to his parents and promises to study well. Tamizh jokes and they all laugh. Akhash apologizes to Vennila. Akhash parents thank Vennila and bless her.

The next day in the college, Vennila, Tamizh and Rupa have a talk regarding finding a part time job for Vennila. Vennila is worried. She has to vacate from her sister’s house in two days and she hasn’t yet found any job nor got admission in the hostel. She decides to go to the office room the next day to talk regarding to get admission in the hostel. Tamizh sings a song to lift up Vennila’s mood. Abhi and her gang pass by that side. Abhi gets irked seeing Vennila and her friends. Akash comes to the college which surprises Abhi and her friends. They wonder why he has come again and decide to ignore him. However to their surprise, Akhash ignores them all and goes to Vennila and her friends. Vennila is happy to see Akhash. The latter thanks Vennila. They have a friendly conversation. Abhi fumes seeing this. Tamizh asks Akhash to meet Surya. Surya will be very happy to see him. Akhash leaves.

Akhash comes to Surya. Akhash tells that he has decided to continue his studies here. Surya gets glad and asks what made him change his decision. Akhash says the girl whom he wanted to insult motivated him. Surya asks whom he’s talking about. Akhash says Vennila. She has visited him yesterday and convinced him. He praises Vennila. Akhash then promises to study well. Surya says that he’s happy he decided to resume his studies and asks him to go to the class.

In the classroom, the students become silent seeing Akhash. Vennila calls out Akhash. Vennila tells the classmates that Akhash regretted his act and she believes that he will not repeat his mistake. Few students question Vennila that she’s the one who complained against Akhash and now she’s supporting him. Vennila says that Akhash has apologized to her and she felt he was genuine, so she befriended him. She adds that they all make mistakes, but everyone should get a second chance to rectify his/her mistake. Vennila further says that Akhash is talented. Dance is Akhash’s passion and he won many cups and metals for that. Vennila wishes to be Akhash’s friend for the lifelong. Akhash thanks Vennila and says that she has showed me the real meaning of friendship. Seeing the class quiet, Vennila says that it’s fine if they all don’t believe Akhash, she trusts him. Vennila shakes hand with Akhash. Surya watches them with a smile. He asks the students to clap for Vennila and Akash. The students obey. Surya looks at Vennila smiling.

The episode ends.

Next week precap: Mahadevan tells Saradha that Surya called him. Mahadevan shares with Saradha what Surya had told.