Kaatrukkenna Veli: Abhi ‘new plan to trouble Vennila?

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for more drama with Abhi offering to help Vennila to enroll in the college’s hostel.

In the current story it’s shown that Surya is elated that Meenakshi called her. He rushes to meet her. Meenakshi tells that she’s still angry, but Surya has to prove he will not hurt her again. Surya assures that he is ready to do whatever she says. Meenakshi asks Surya to get married with the girl she will choose for him. She adds that the marriage should take place in a month. Surya gets shocked hearing her demand. He says that he feels bad to refuse her, but he is not ready for marriage. Vishwa and Meenakshi tries to manipulate Surya. However he stays firm in his decision which disappoints Meenakshi.

In the college, Abhi learns that Vennila wants to take a room in the college’s hostel. Abhi voluntarily goes to Vennila and offers to help her to enroll in the college’s hostel. She assures that he will talk to her family. Vennila gets elated hearing this and thanks Abhi.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Abhi will tell Vennila that there is problem in the family because of Surya meeting Saradha. Vennila will that Surya didn’t do anything wrong. Abhi will say in their family even taking Saradha’s name is a crime, here Surya went to meet her. Her aunt, Meenakshi, is angry with Surya. Abhi will further say that the issue got bigger and Surya left the house now. Vennila will look shocked hearing this.

What Abhi is up to? Will Vennila once again fall into Abhi’s trap? Abhi will be successful in humiliating Vennila?

