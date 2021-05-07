Kaatrukkenna Veli: Meenakshi to put an emotional act

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap is attracting its audience with its intresting storyline. The audience are appreciating the chemistry between the lead couple Surya and Vennila. The audience going to witness more drama in the upcoming episode with Surya apologizing to Saradha and Saradha refusing to accept his apology.

In the current story it’s seen that Varadhan threatens to jump from the terrace if the college does not fire Saradha. The college management also asks Saradha to resign. However Saradha refuses to resign and asks Varadhan to jump. Saradha further says those who wants to commit suicide, will not threaten like this. Varadhan decides to go to the college where Vennila studies and attempt suicide so that the college management suspend Vennila. Saradha agrees to resign her job to prevent Varadhan from causing any problems to Vennila.

Saradha is sad that she had to quit her favorite job. Mahadevan consoles her. He asks Saradha to come with him to Chennai, as she doesn’t have any relation in Theni, at least in Chennai Saradha has her son and husband. Saradha says that Surya doesn’t even want to look at her face. Just then Surya comes there surprising Saradha and Mahadevan. Surya apologizing to Saradha saying he shouldn’t have talked with anyone in that way. Saradha asks if he doesn’t feel guilty for speaking rudely with his mother. Surya says that he doesn’t have any mother. Saradha refuses to accept his apology. Surya gets angry and accuses Saradha of doing drama.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will lock herself in. Bhanumathi, Shyamala, Vishwa and Abhi will request Meenakshi to open the door. However Meenakshi will refuse to come out saying Surya betrayed her trust. Family will hear a noise coming inside and will look shocked.

What Meenakshi is upto? Will Surya understand Saradha and accept her as his mother?

To get latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows, keep checking this space.