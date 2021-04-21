Kaatrukkenna Veli Spoiler: Police to inquire Madhavan

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.Web

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for top voltage drama within the upcoming episode with Police discovering Vennila and taking her to the Police station and Surya feeling regretting his impolite habits in the direction of Saradha.

Within the present monitor it’s seen that Sowmiya defends Vennila in entrance of Madhavan and his mother and father. Sowmiya requests them to let Vennila keep right here for an evening. Nevertheless Sowmiya’s mother-in-law threatens to name the police, if Sowmiya brings Vennila residence. In the meantime two males approch Vennila with dangerous intentions. Nevertheless they run away on seeing police. The girl inspector enquires Vennila. Vennila tells that she was expelled from her sister’s home. The inspector learns that Vennila is a school pupil and takes her to the police station. Later the inspector telephones Sowmiya and tells that Vennila is on the police station and asks her to come back to the Police station. Meenakashi asks Surya to have his favourite dishes cooked by her. Surya remembers scolding Saradha and feels dangerous. He leaves with out having the meals. Afterward Meenakshi takes the meals to Surya’s room. Surya tells Meenakshi that he regrets performing rudely with Saradha and needs to appologizes to her for that. Meenakshi will get shocked listening to this.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that Madhavan and Sowmiya will go to the Police station. The girl inspector will query Madhavan why he expelled Vennila from his home, what Vennila’s mistake is, if Vennila stole something in his home. Madhavan will look tensed. Vennila will ask Madhavan to reply the inspector.

Will the reality come out? How Sowmiya will react after realizing the reality?

