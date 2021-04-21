ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukkenna Veli Spoiler: Police to inquire Madhavan

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kaatrukkenna Veli
Kaatrukkenna Veli

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist On TMT.Web

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for top voltage drama within the upcoming episode with Police discovering Vennila and taking her to the Police station and Surya feeling regretting his impolite habits in the direction of Saradha.

Within the present monitor it’s seen that Sowmiya defends Vennila in entrance of Madhavan and his mother and father. Sowmiya requests them to let Vennila keep right here for an evening. Nevertheless Sowmiya’s mother-in-law threatens to name the police, if Sowmiya brings Vennila residence. In the meantime two males approch Vennila with dangerous intentions. Nevertheless they run away on seeing police. The girl inspector enquires Vennila. Vennila tells that she was expelled from her sister’s home. The inspector learns that Vennila is a school pupil and takes her to the police station. Later the inspector telephones Sowmiya and tells that Vennila is on the police station and asks her to come back to the Police station. Meenakashi asks Surya to have his favourite dishes cooked by her. Surya remembers scolding Saradha and feels dangerous. He leaves with out having the meals. Afterward Meenakshi takes the meals to Surya’s room. Surya tells Meenakshi that he regrets performing rudely with Saradha and needs to appologizes to her for that. Meenakshi will get shocked listening to this.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that Madhavan and Sowmiya will go to the Police station. The girl inspector will query Madhavan why he expelled Vennila from his home, what Vennila’s mistake is, if Vennila stole something in his home. Madhavan will look tensed. Vennila will ask Madhavan to reply the inspector.

Will the reality come out? How Sowmiya will react after realizing the reality?

To get newest updates of your favourite reveals, maintain checking this house.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top