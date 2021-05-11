Kaatrukkenna Veli: Surya to accept Vennila’s birthday card

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli keeps its fan engaged to the show with its interesting storyline. The show is all set for new twists and turns in the show.

In the current story it’s seen that Meenakshi is angry with Surya since he went to Theni without informing her and met Saradha and apologized to her going against her Wish. So Meenakshi refuses to eat anything and refuses to meet Surya. Surya feels bad that hearing Meenakshi refusing to meet him. However Surya stays firm that he did right by apologizing to Saradha.

Meanwhile Soumiya wears the saree gifted by Madhavan. Soumiya expresses her worry regarding sudden chages in Madhavan’s behavior. Vennila tells that it’s possible that Madhavan really had a change of heart.

Soumiya and Madhavan take elders blessings. Madhavan’s mother, Maragadam, taunts Soumiya that she didn’t give a heir to the family. Soumiya runs from there getting hurt. Vennila goes after her to console her. Vennila suggests to convince Mahadevan and to take him to a gynecologist.

Vennila receives Mahadevan’s call and learns that Surya apologized to Sradha. She gets elated and decides to give the birthday card that she made, to Surya. She rushes to meet Surya. She praises Surya’s act. She says that the other day, Surya rejected his card for some unknown reason. Surya looks on.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila will ask Surya if he will accept her birthday card now. She will forward her the card wishing Surya a belated happy birthday. Surya will happily accept it and will thank her. Vennila will be on cloud nine and will happily jump in front of her friends. Surya will admire her from far.

Will Vennila and Surya realize their feelings for each other? Will Vennila help Surya to accept Saradha as his mom?

