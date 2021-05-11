ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukkenna Veli: Surya to accept Vennila’s birthday card

kaatrukkenna Veli Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli keeps its fan engaged to the show with its interesting storyline. The show is all set for new twists and turns in the show.

In the current story it’s seen that Meenakshi is angry with Surya since he went to Theni without informing her and met Saradha and apologized to her going against her Wish. So Meenakshi refuses to eat anything and refuses to meet Surya. Surya feels bad that hearing Meenakshi refusing to meet him. However Surya stays firm that he did right by apologizing to Saradha.

Meanwhile Soumiya wears the saree gifted by Madhavan. Soumiya expresses her worry regarding sudden chages in Madhavan’s behavior. Vennila tells that it’s possible that Madhavan really had a change of heart.

Soumiya and Madhavan take elders blessings. Madhavan’s mother, Maragadam, taunts Soumiya that she didn’t give a heir to the family. Soumiya runs from there getting hurt. Vennila goes after her to console her. Vennila suggests to convince Mahadevan and to take him to a gynecologist.

Vennila receives Mahadevan’s call and learns that Surya apologized to Sradha. She gets elated and decides to give the birthday card that she made, to Surya. She rushes to meet Surya. She praises Surya’s act. She says that the other day, Surya rejected his card for some unknown reason. Surya looks on.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila will ask Surya if he will accept her birthday card now. She will forward her the card wishing Surya a belated happy birthday. Surya will happily accept it and will thank her. Vennila will be on cloud nine and will happily jump in front of her friends. Surya will admire her from far.

Will Vennila and Surya realize their feelings for each other? Will Vennila help Surya to accept Saradha as his mom?

To get latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows, keep checking this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top