Kaatrukkenna Veli: Surya to hurt Vennila – Tellyexpress

Kaatrukkenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Vijay TV’s newly launched show Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for more drama with Abhi plotting against Vennila.

In the current track, it’s seen that Surya’s family members wish Surya on his birthday. Meenakshi puts on an emotional act in front of Surya and indirectly reminds him that his mom left him when he was a kid and she brought him up being his mother. Surya says that Meenakshi is more important to him than his biological mother. Meenakshi is glad to hear the same. Later Surya accompanied by Mahadevan, Abhi and Anandhi come to the old age home to celebrate his birthday. Surya gets surprised seeing all the decorations made for him. He gets more surprised when he learns that his students came here to celebrate his birthday. Then he spends some quality time with the elderly people present there. Vennila is surprised to see Surya smiling and caring for others. Vennila shares with Mahadevan the same. Mahadevan says that Surya has lot of good qualities which aren’t visible his one fault that’s his anger. Vennila feels that Surya misses his mother a lot so he tries to feel that motherly love from those elderly people. She then reveals to Mahadevan that she made a special greeting card for Surya, but she’s scared of his reaction. Mahadevan assures her and asks to give it to Surya.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Vennila will take her courage in both hands and will go to Surya. She will wish him a happy birthday and will give him the greeting card. She will say that she prepared the card herself. Surya will angrily ask how she dared to give him a greeting card after badmouthing about him. He will throw the card on her face shocking Vennila. She will get teary-eyed.

Why Surya is angry? What Vennila has done? Abhi is behind this?

To get the latest updates of your favorite shows, keep checking this space.

