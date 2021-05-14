ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukkenna Veli: Surya to praise Vennila

Vijay TV’s much loved show Kaatrukkenna Veli is entertaining the audience with a refreshing story. Earlier it’s seen that Vennila tried to change Akhash’s descion of discontinuing his studies. Now it will be seen that Saradha and Mahadevan will have talk about Surya.

In the current story it’s seen that Vennila tries to convince Akhash to resume the studies. Akhash hesitates to return to the college as he’s scared to face once again everyone hatred. Akhash says that no one will talk to him. Vennila asks Akhash to consider them as his friends.

Akhash comes to the college. Abhi and his friends get shocked on seeing Akhash and decide to ignore if he tries to talk to them. To Abhi’s and her friends disappointment, Akhash ignores them all and talk with Vennila and her friends. Akhash thanks Vennila for her help.

Akhash comes to Surya and tells that he decides to continue his studies in that college. Surya gets glad hearing this. Surya asks what’s the reason for his change of heart. Akhash tells that Vennila motivated him to rejoin the college. Surya smiles hearing this.

When Akhash comes to the class, all the students become silent. On seeing this Vennila tells that Akhash regretted his mistake and he deserves another chance to rectify his mistake. Vennila befriends Akhash and shakes hand with him. Surya gets happy watching this. He praises Vennila and asks the whole class applauds for Vennila and Akhash.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Mahadevan will tell Saradha that Surya has called him. Saradha will say that they were conversing like two friends. Mahadevan will say that he always spoke with him like a friend. Mahadevan will say that Surya misses him lot and scolded for not contacting him.

For latest updates of your Tamil shows, keeps checking this space.

