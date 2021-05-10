Kaatrukkenna Veli: Vennila to be excited to meet Surya

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli keeps its fan engaged to the show with its greeping storyline. The show is all set for new twists and turns in the show.

In the current story it’s seen that Vennila learns from her mother that Varadhan create a scene in the college Saradha worked and compelled her to resign her job. Vennila is sad over her dad’s deed and Saradha has to resign for her sake and shares her sadness with Soumiya. Soumiya consoles Vennila and says that their dad wants to stop her education and she should answer him back by achieving her dreams. Meenakshi family worries when Meenakshi refuses to eat food and refuses to open her room door. After insisting her many times, Meenakshi finally opens the door, but she faints shocking everyone.

Madhavan gifts Soumiya a saree. Maragadam scolds Madhavan to gift such a costly saree to Soumiya. Soumiya gets suspicious over Madhavan’s changed behavior. However Vennila says that maybe he really changed. Madhavan eyes Vennila hiding and smirks. Surya returns home and gets worried knowing about Meenakshi’s health condition. Surya wants to meet Meenakshi, but Bhanumathi convinces Surya to meet her morning as Meenakshi is very upset with the fact that he met Saradha against her wish.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila will be excitedly tell her friend, Rupa that she has to talk to Surya immediately and leaves from there. Vennila will go to the staff room and will ask a professor about Surya. The professor will reply that Surya isn’t in the staff room. Vennila will get upset and will go to find him. Vennila will spot Surya and will get elated.

Why Vennila is excited to talk to Surya? What Vennila wants to say to Surya?

To get latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows, keep checking this space.