Kaatrukkenna Veli: Vennila to be thrown out of the house?

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s popular daily soap Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for more drama with a helpless Vennila requesting Abhi to help her find a room in the college hostel.

In the current story it’s shown that it’s shown that Maragadam humiliates Vennila for not being able to arrange her accommodation. She asks Vennila to either to leave the house or pay money. Vennila asks for three days time. Maragadam agrees and warns to throw her out of the house after in three days.

Abhi and Anandhi have talk about Vennila. Abhi holds Vennila responsible for all the problems in her family and decides to find a way to throw her out of the college.

Vennila is sad that she couldn’t find any accomadation yet. She shares her problem with her friends, Tamish and Rupa. As they’re talking, Vennila notices Abhi passing by that side. Vennila runs to Abhi. She seeks her help to get a room in the college hostel. Abhi tells that she can’t take at home as they all are angry with Surya for meeting Saradha and the issue got bigger and Surya left the house. Vennila gets worried for Surya hearing this. Abhi still assures Vennila that she will talk to her dad about the hostel room.

In the upcoming episode Maragadam will taunt Vennila. Maragadam will tell Vennila that it’s not right to take any free lunches. Vennila will ask what she wants to say. Maragadam will remind Vennila that she has said, she will leave the house today and will ask when she’s going. Vennila will look tensed as she didn’t find any accomadation.

What will Vennila do now? How she will takle this problem?

