Kaatrukkenna Veli: Vennila to visit Akhash

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s much loved show Kaatrukkenna Veli keeps entertaining its audience with its gripping storyline. The show is going to take a new turn with the developing feelings between the lead couple, Surya and Vennila. It will be how the duo fall in love with each other and who will express it first.

In the current story it’s shown that Vennila gets elated when Surya accepts her birthday card. Surya is upset that Meenakshi doesn’t talk to him. Meenakshi persuades Sury to go and talk to Meenakshi once. However when Surya tries to talk to Meenakshi, the latter refuses. Surya gets hurt and decides to leave the house. Meenakshi taunts Surya with Saradha. She says that Saradha left the house followed by Mahadevan. Now their son wants to leave the house and prove that he’s their blood. Meenakshi says that Surya can leave the house if he wants and moreover he didn’t meet Saradha asking to her. Meenakshi scolds Bhanumathi, when she takes Surya’s side.

Akhash rejoins the college. Akhash tries to talk with his friends, but they ignore him and mocks him for his past mistakes. Vennila feels bad seeing Akash getting mistreated.

Surya learns about Akhash being ignored by his friends. Surya comforts Akhash saying that no one borns bad, but the circumstances and the bad friendship make a person bad. However Akhash isn’t convinced and feels ashamed. He decides to get TC from the college.

In the upcoming episode, Vennila along with her friends, Rupa and Tamizh visit Akhash’s house. Vennila will be received by Akhash mother, who will recognize Vennila. Akhash mother will forcibly bring Akhash downstairs to meet Vennila.

Why Vennila meets Akhash? Will Akhash understand Vennila’s goodness and become friend with her?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode. Keep checking this space for the latest updates of your favorite Tamil shows.