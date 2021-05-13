Kaatrukkenna Veli: Will Vennila be able to persuade Akhash to rejoin the college?

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s much loved show Kaatrukkenna Veli is entertaining the audience with a refreshing story. Earlier it’s seen that Surya accepted Vennila’s birthday card. Now it will be seen that Vennila will try to change Akhash descion of not coming to the college.

In the current story, Suyra tries to convince Akhash to attend the class. However Akhash, who is hurt, with his classmates despiteful behavior, decides to stop his study and get TC from the college. Surya decides to to something to save Akhash career.

Meanwhile Vennila also feels bad with Akhash being mistreated by his own friends and shares the same with Rupa. However Rupa says that Akhash deserves such treatment for misbehaving with Vennila. Vennila enquires to Tamizh about Akhash and learns he has decided to get transferred certified from the college.

Vennila goes to Akhash’s house along with Tamizh and Rupa. Akhash parents recognizes Vennila. They get furious thinking that Akhash has done some mistakes once again and Vennila has come to complain to them about Akhash. Vennila denies it. Tamizh and Rupa reveal the rude behavior of the classmates towards Akhash. Vennila wishes to talk Akhash. Akhash doesn’t want to meet Vennila, but his mother forcibly drags him downstairs. Vennila tries to talk sense into Akhash.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila will attempt to convince Akhash to continue the study. She will ask him to agree for his parents happiness. On seeing Akhash remaining silent, Vennila will decide to not leave Akhash’s house untill he agrees to continue his studies in the same college.

What will happen? Will Akhash agree?

