ENTERTAINMENT

Kaatrukkenna Veli: Will Vennila be able to persuade Akhash to rejoin the college?

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay TV’s much loved show Kaatrukkenna Veli is entertaining the audience with a refreshing story. Earlier it’s seen that Surya accepted Vennila’s birthday card. Now it will be seen that Vennila will try to change Akhash descion of not coming to the college.

In the current story, Suyra tries to convince Akhash to attend the class. However Akhash, who is hurt, with his classmates despiteful behavior, decides to stop his study and get TC from the college. Surya decides to to something to save Akhash career.

Meanwhile Vennila also feels bad with Akhash being mistreated by his own friends and shares the same with Rupa. However Rupa says that Akhash deserves such treatment for misbehaving with Vennila. Vennila enquires to Tamizh about Akhash and learns he has decided to get transferred certified from the college.

Vennila goes to Akhash’s house along with Tamizh and Rupa. Akhash parents recognizes Vennila. They get furious thinking that Akhash has done some mistakes once again and Vennila has come to complain to them about Akhash. Vennila denies it. Tamizh and Rupa reveal the rude behavior of the classmates towards Akhash. Vennila wishes to talk Akhash. Akhash doesn’t want to meet Vennila, but his mother forcibly drags him downstairs. Vennila tries to talk sense into Akhash.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Vennila will attempt to convince Akhash to continue the study. She will ask him to agree for his parents happiness. On seeing Akhash remaining silent, Vennila will decide to not leave Akhash’s house untill he agrees to continue his studies in the same college.

What will happen? Will Akhash agree?

For latest updates of your Tamil shows, keeps checking this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
40
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top