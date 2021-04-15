Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Anjoy, who is vacationing in Goa, said this by posting a video with her fiance

Kabir Bedi has been in dialogue about his biography for the previous couple of days. He made many revelations about his life. Now this video of his daughter and actress Pooja Bedi has caught everybody’s consideration. Pooja Bedi, 50, posted a video on Twitter alongside along with her fiancé Manek Contractor. She is in Goa nowadays and is having fun with the vacations.

Having fun with in Goa

Within the video, Pooja says that she is ‘having fun with’ in Goa. After this, Pooja cameras her fiancé and says ‘My child.’ He wrote within the caption- ‘Anjoy, Goa to be wholesome, completely happy. Free your thoughts. no fears. To stay life is to not stay in captivity. Fearing a virus masks for a 12 months / years, it’s clear that it isn’t going to go away. After sporting masks / lockdown for nearly a 12 months, should you die tomorrow… what might be your greatest remorse?

Joys of residing in wholesome, completely happy #goa .

Free your thoughts #NoFear

Life is supposed to be lived…❤ not spent caged and masked for a 12 months/ years in worry of a virus that is clearly not going away!

If you happen to died tomorrow after 12 months of masking/lockdown.. what would ur best remorse be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

Due to this, like Goa

Posting one other video, Pooja wrote, “I really like Goa, there are various causes to like Goa, outdoors location, welcoming locals, nice meals and most significantly my well being and enterprise in Goa.”

Pooja says’ why I really like Goa? There’s clear air right here. Right here is the shining mild of the solar. Happiness is there. Is openness. There are stunning seashores. ‘ With this, she reveals the encompassing view the place she comes for strolling within the morning and night.

Daughter has additionally stepped into movies

Pooja Bedi made her Bollywood debut within the 12 months 1991 with the movie ‘Vishakanya’. He acted in lots of movies together with ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar’, ‘Lootere’ and ‘Terror Hello Terror’. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaaya Furniturewala made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. It starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu within the lead roles.