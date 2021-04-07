Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19 – Sandeep Jakhar News

ENTERTAINMENT

Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Nikita Dutta Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have given a tough competition to the Hindi film industry with many Bollywood celebrities testing positive for the virus.

In the last few days, stars such as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda and others have been found to have the virus. Now, actress Nikita Dutta’s name has been added to the list of celebrities who are in isolation.

Talking with ETimes, Nikita confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The actress contracted the virus when she was shooting with Aditya Seal in Mumbai with Rocket Gang under the direction of choreographer Bosco Martis. “It is all very unfortunate and disappointing, but acting teaches you to be patient.

We have been trying to shoot the film since 2019, but we had to stop the schedule due to the epidemic. We resumed shooting in December last year, but Bosco Tabadil quoted Nikita as saying, “Later, Aditya tested positive, and now, it’s me. I have been asked to quarantine and re-test at home for 10 days.He added, “It is difficult to maintain social distance during the shooting of certain scenes, and actors cannot wear masks when the shot is on.

Our security rests on the shoulders of the crew. Safety precautions such as sanitizer, mask, and temperature are under investigation. The place, but people are still contracting the virus. We cannot transfer the shoot to another city because our set is constructed in Mira Road and the change of venue for the third schedule is logically impossible.

”Nikita further revealed that she was going to visit her mother who is ill and is currently in ICU. However, his plan is now gone for a toss. “My mother was taken to the ICU due to some complications.

Fortunately, this was not due to COVID. I was about to fly to Delhi to see him, but I could not test positive for COVID. 19. Let’s hope that the vaccine reaches everyone soon, “Nikita told ETimes.

Workwise, Nikita Dutta was last seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. His upcoming film, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is slated to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

