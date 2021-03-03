ENTERTAINMENT

Kadan Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Posted on
Loading...

Kaadan is an upcoming multilingual film written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. Produced by Eros International Banner, Kadan features the film Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal and Rajiv Kachroo in a lead role. Songs from this film for background score composed by Shantanu Moitra and composed by Shantanu Moitra. Kaidan is a great tribute to the late actor Rajesh Khanna. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu Spider And in hindi elephant my friend. The Kaadan film hit the screens on 26 March 2021.

Click here to know Upcoming tamil movies

The director Prabhu Solomon
the creator Eros International
The script Prabhu Solomon
The style Social black comedy
story Prabhu Solomon
Enacted Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal and Rajiv Kachroo
music Shantanu moitra
The cinematographer AR Ashok Kumar
Editor A. Shrikar Prasad
Construction organization Eros International
Release date 02 April 2020
language Tamil

Kadan Movie Cast

Kadan Tamil Movie Teaser

Kadan Movie Trailer

Watch the trailer video of Kadan film here,

Kadan movie songs

Kaadan movie poster

Kadan tamil movie

for more information Tamil cinema news, click here.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });