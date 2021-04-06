Kadarius Toney is a Stud Receiver & Aspiring Rapper

“Ayo Bo knows this (what?); And Bo knows that (what?); But Bo don’t know jack; ‘Cause Bo can’t rap.”

With those words, Phife Dawg the Five-Footer (RIP) launched into some of the most memorable bars on A Tribe Called Quest’s 1991 hit “Scenario.”

Bo was short for Bo Jackson, NFL Hall of Famer. Phife was right – Bo couldn’t rap. He was excellent at football, but not music. Ne’er between the two shall meet.

The Tribe may have known Bo, but they don’t know anything about Toney.

Florida Gators wide receiver and NFL prospect Kadarius Toney couldn’t have written it any better. His speed on and off the field is akin to poetry in motion. But next year, he’ll be leaving the NCAA behind.

The only question is this: will he be on the field scoring or in the studio rapping?

The answer, it appears, is yes.

Who is Kadarius Toney?

Kadarius Toney was born on January 27, 1999, in Mobile Home, Alabama. The number one song at the time was “…Baby One More Time” by the oft-misunderstood Britney Spears.

Kadarius Toney too felt misunderstood as a young man. While he dominated athletically at Blount High School, he wanted something more. Young Toney needed a way to express himself beyond the violence of football. The growing quarterback turned to his pen, paper, and imagination. He began rapping at whatever age sixth graders are.

In hip-hop, Toney found a way to express himself that athletics couldn’t provide. With it, he took on a whole new persona: rapper Yung Joka. But we’ll get to that jokester, later.

Despite not standing more than six feet tall, Toney the quarterback proved to be more than just a rapper. He scored offers from SEC big boys like Ole Miss, Auburn, and Alabama before committing to the Swamps of Gainesville.

During his time with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, Toney chomped rivals like Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and Florida State. Toney caught a touchdown pass against Alabama in a thrilling 52-46 loss in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

In his last season of catching passes from Kyle Trask, Toney put up more yards and touchdowns than ever before. He pulled in nine receptions in his second to last game against the always formidable LSU Tigers.

All this while killing it in the music video game:

Before there was Kadarius Toney the future first-round draft pick, there was Yung Joka: formerly known as Kadarius Toney.

Yung Joka’s Rap Career

Florida WR Kadarius Toney isn’t a rapper. Yung Joka is. Either way, NFL scouts don’t love it.

Yung Joka dropped his first album titled “Jokez On” in 2018. He’s dropped a new album since the pandemic. Yung Joka’s productivity behind the mic is only rivaled by his on-field production. He has truly Kept It Real from the start.

Around the time Yung Joka rhymed into the rap scene, Kadarius Toney the quarterback became Kadarius Toney the wide receiver.

The ascension of competing personalities worries potential Super Bowl suitors that this Young Joker may be exactly what his rap name implies, or worse: a Two-Face.

Is He Any Good?

Due in part to his touchdown rich last year, wide receiver Kadarius Toney will likely be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He won’t go as high as fellow Florida Man Kyle Pitts but Toney might get the chance to stay in the state. Never turn down an opportunity to catch passes from Tom Brady.

But is he any good at rapping? That is a question for your ear, dear reader. Who am I to tell you what rap is good and what rap is not? Give Yung Joka a listen; decide for yourself.

I’m sure the scouts go crazy songs titled “Codiene [sic] Dream.” Tampa Bay may love red flags, but this looks more like a Spanish bullfight. [WARNING: this link is to a bullfight that doesn’t end well for the matador. NSFW click with caution.]

I can’t say whether he is any good at rapping or not, but I will say who has been more successful as both a rapper and an athlete.

Best Athlete Rappers of All Time

Any fan of pop culture will tell you that most athletes desire some sort of rap career.

From the NBA to the MLB, becoming a rapper in the off-season is trending. Yung Joka isn’t the only stand-out running back bars. He’ll need to hit the weight room if he plans to contend with these heavyweights.

Before we get to any type of top three, here are two honorable mentions:

Deion Sanders

Sanders starred in the NFL, MLB, and Rap Game all during the same season. Yung Joka can only hope to be so productive.

Clint Dempsey

What’s that? Who’s Clint Dempsey?

Exactly. So why did the US Soccer standout think he had the clout to start a rap career? It’s like if Pulisic dropped a trap album. The goal scorer deserves a red card for this effort.

Now for three athlete-rappers who killed it.

1. Damian Lillard

Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s rap skills are well-known and largely unquestioned. Without a doubt, the stoic in Stumptown could quit basketball today and live off rapping.

Just don’t expect it anytime soon.

2. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq the center was a basketball genius. Shaq the entertainer is comedy gold. Shaq the actor was actually Sinbad. Shaq the rapper showed the Big Diesel can speak faster than he usually chooses to.

Most “Top Rapper Athletes” lists rank the original NBA Superman in the top two, so here we are.

3. Macho Man Randy Savage

Just a friendly reminder that the wrestler released a rap album in 2003. Enjoy.