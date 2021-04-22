Kaguya Sama Love Is War Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: Story, Cast, Preview & Spoilers

Kaguya Sama Love Is Struggle Season 2: Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 will make its debut this weekend as followers eagerly wait to see what the connection between Kaguya and Miyuki will change into. So on this submit, we’re going to discuss in regards to the launch date and spoilers of Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 Episode 1. Let me remind you that this submit will comprise spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2. So should you don’t need your anime expertise spoiled, it’s greatest to cease studying at this level.

The discharge date of Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 Episode 1 is Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:30 PM JST. Observe that the time is in Japanese Normal Time, so you possibly can convert it to your native time if you wish to obtain the episode instantly after launch.

Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 Recap

This would be the second season the place Kaguya’s struggle with Miyuki continues to see who will fall in love and confess it first as they’re each cussed and nobody desires to be the loser and confess first.

Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 Episode 1 Preview

For now, that’s what the preview for Kaguya Sama Love is Struggle Season 2 Episode 1 has revealed. The subsequent episode will air on Saturday, so it received’t be lengthy earlier than we see the way it progresses. Within the meantime, you possibly can take a look at different common anime on our website as we all the time attempt to carry you the most recent information thus far. We may even carry you updates as soon as the episode airs. Be certain to seek for new content material extra typically.