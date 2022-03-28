Kai Cara-France meets Joe Buro, fight with Askar Askarov, results, reaction, world title, Daveson Figueredo vs Brandon Moreno

Kai Cara-France put himself in frame for a shot at the UFC’s flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Askar Askarov on Sunday.

And as the Kiwis’ status in the UFC continues to grow, so do Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s fans.

The only problem – when the two met backstage for the first time on Sunday after Cara-France’s win over Askarov, they had no idea who Buro was.

“I didn’t know who he was,” admitted the Kiwi.

“I was like ‘What’s going on bro, what’s your name?’

Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski Vs. Korean Zombie Live on the main event available on Kayo & Foxtel, Sunday April 10th at 12PM AEST. allow now ,

Bur, that…