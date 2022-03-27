Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their red carpet debuts togetherMarch 27, 2022LATEST Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their red carpet debuts together. PEOPLE.com Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com close this dialog window share and more close this dialog window view image Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their red carpet debut together 3 months after they linked This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines. Read Full News