Kaiju Number 8 Chapter 29: Release Date, Raw Scan, Spoilers, Read Online – Anime News and Facts

The latest chapter begins with Kaiju transforming into his larger form. Hoshina tries to reach her core but her blades fail to cut deep into her muscles.

As per schedule by VIZ, Kaiju No. 8 is scheduled to be released on Chapter 29 March 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM JST. A new chapter in the series will be released every Thursday.

For our international audience, the English translation for the latest chapter will be available in these areas at the following date and time:

Pacific Time: Thursday 18 March at 9 am

Central Time: Thursday, March 18 at 11 am

Eastern Time: Thursday noon March 12 at 12 noon

British Time: Thursday 18 March at 5pm

Is Kaiju number 8 on this break?

Yes, the Kaizu number 8 manga is on break this week and Chapter 29 will release a week later than its intended release.

What will happen in chapter 29 of Kaiju number 8 / Monster # 8?

Hoshina is defeated and he is slowly losing consciousness. In the next chapter, either Meena or Kafka will come to her rescue. Most fans are anticipating Meena’s arrival as he is more apt to fight the oversized cashews that we saw in the previous chapters.

Meanwhile, Meena’s words are also worried. “Humanoid or not, all kaiju should be eliminated” Raises many questions, such as why she hates Kaiju so much. It is most likely that she is connected to an incident that happened during her childhood when she eloped with Kafka. Also, it will be interesting to see how she’ll find out once Kafka turned into Kaiju.

As always, another big news for all of you. The Kaiju No. 8 manga has now officially reached 1.2 million copies in vogue, including both print and digital, with volume 2 releasing on March 2. This is a huge achievement for Kaiju number 8 and this is the first manga ever done so.

Kaiju number 8 by Matsumoto has reached a total of 1,200,000 copies in circulation, with 1,000,000 copies printed and 200,000 digital. This is the first Jump + series to do so. Apart from this it has also crossed 80+ million views on the ShonenJump + website. pic.twitter.com/8ilJeymwXT – Anime news and facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) March 4, 2021

Kaiju Number 8 Chapter 28 Raw and Spoilers- Why the series does not have any scans / raw?

The series is currently published in Shueisha’s Shonezump + service, which is an online manga delivery service and chapters are published only digitally. Raw scans are not legal and they are leaked by people using print copy. So in this case there is a slim probability of a raw scan.

Where to read Monster # 8 online?

You can read chapter 29 VIZ official website And Shueesha mangplus Service for free. In addition, you can download Viz’s Shonenjump app or MangaPlus app on your smartphone. Both of these are available on the Play Store and Apple’s App Store. In addition, Mangoplas presents its chapters in Español / Spanish.

The website offers the first and latest three chapters for free and the rest is accessible for a Shonen Jump membership that costs approximately $ 2 per month.

In addition VIZ has announced that they have licensed the English release and the first volume is scheduled for 2021.

What about Kaiju number 8?

Monster # 8 / Kaiju No.8 is a new weekly scheduled manga written by Naoya Matsumoto and published under Shueenha’s online manga portal ShonenJump +.

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, the protagonist, unhappy with his job, but one day, he becomes a Kaiju (a demonic creature), which gives him a new chance to achieve his dream.

