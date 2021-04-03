Kailash Kher and MD Irrfan Grace The Stage – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

The most awaited episode of the Indian Pro Music League will begin where Prachi Desai will embellish the stage with her appearance, she is all set to come on stage in tonight’s episode and all her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on screen. She will not control herself after watching the performance of the Bangle Tigers being influenced by the female contestants when she starts singing slowly, she will come on stage and start dancing with full enthusiasm.

Today's Indian Pro Music League (IPML) 3rd April 2021 Episode: Kailash Kher and MD Irrfan Grace The Stage

Where the Bengal Tigers team members sang and sang the song “Mujhe To Teri Laat Lagi”, which was screened in the Race 3 film. They all enjoy singing songs and both contestants enjoy that moment with Prachi Desai and they will grace the stage and all the singers praise her for the performance and Prachi says that she never had such an atmosphere Haven’t seen in the show which is commendable and he enjoys it a lot, his sizzling performance set the stage on fire.

They will sing the Saturday song which was featured in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Movie” and singer Aakriti sings the song well and she shares her experience about the song. She says that when she received the proposal for the song, the producers called her after 11:00 pm, and they informed her that they would have to record the song as soon as possible. She even goes as far as to say that the makers choose their voices from 9 singers and they also enjoyed a song while recording.

She says that she partyed in the studio 15 days after its release as the song is one of the most viral songs of the time. On the other hand Kailash Kher and Mohammad Irfan mesmerize the audience with their melodious voice, they both own the melodious voice and many of their fans like to hear their voice on stage. They sang the song Tu Jaane Na which was featured in the movie “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”, they create a sweet atmosphere.

The show has a distinct fanbase as all the lead singers are part of the show, and hence the show is tremendous and everyone likes to watch it. When the show started at that time, many celebrities came to the opening and the continuity of the show was being maintained from the beginning. So the popularity level of the show is very high, so don’t forget to watch it on ZeeTV at 08:00 and stay connected with us for more updates.

