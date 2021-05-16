Kaira Destined To be Together Forever Episode 11

Hello all here is next episode. Hope you guys like it

Recap: Swarna finds Akshara’s diary. Goenkas and Singhanias reach Mumbai. Kartik agrees to go for the field visit

Episode starts

Its next day morning. Kaira wake up in each other’s arms

Naira: Good morning suddenly

Kartik: Good morning jaaneman

Naira gets up but Kartik pulls her on him

Kartik: Kahan jane ki jaldi hai?

Naira: Chodo..someone might see

Kartik: Its our room Naira who will come inside

He twirls and gets over Naira

Naira: Old Besharam

Kartik: Arrey meri biwi ke saath romance karne mein konsa sharam

Naira: Our babies are listening to this

Kartik: They will appreciate the way their papa loves their muma

Naira: All these till their arrival na..then you will not even look at me

Kartik: Dont talk like mad , even after their birth Ill love you the same way or even more than this

Kartik bends and kisses her on her cheek. His phone rings

Kartik: Kon hai yaar ..

He picks the call and walks away while Naira gets ready for the day. The scene freezes

Field Visit

Kartik and Vedika lead the students for the visit

Kartik: You may disperse from here and come back to the same spot after an hour.

The students disperse. Kartik picks his mobile and settles under a shade. Vedika wanders the place

Time passes and suddenly Kartik hears screams of Vedika from a distance. He runs to the sound and finds her surrounded by a group of men.

Kartik: Leave her alone..how dare you

Kartik starts to bash them. They flee after nice beatings. Vedika hugs Kartik . He is taken aback and pushes her away in a fraction of a second in a gentle way taking care not to hurt her

Kartik: Dont worry they are gone now..lets go

He leads her out of there.

Vedika in mind: Sir ..cares for me a lot…that means ..he ..he..loves me..

(And thus happens the misunderstanding )

She gets lost into Kartik in the remaining time of the visit.

The scene shifts to Goenka Villa

Swarna again picks up Akshara’s diary as she is unable to resist herself from reading it

Dear Diary,

Im so happy today. Atlast Naira spoke to me. She has won the dance competition and my daughter will be fulfilling her dream. I was waiting for this day for so long. Atlast it happened but Naitik is not here to share it with me so its again you. Being forgiven by her seems like my heart has started to beat once again now.

Swarna shuts the diary with a frown

Swarna: Why is it like asking me to forgive Naira? Ill never forgive her..what if she really fainted? What if Im hurting her and everyone in my anger…

She gets totally confused and slumps down holding her head. The scene freezes

Evening Kaira apartment

Keerthi: Shall we play a game?

Naira: Kya game hai bhabhi?

Luv and Kush: Truth or dare?

Kartik: Awesome guys..come lets play

Everyone settle around the table near the swimming pool

Naksh: Turn the bottle now

The bottle swirls and stops facing Naitik and Manish

Manish: Naitik ji truth or dare?

Naitik: Truth

Manish: Well then at the moment of becoming a Nanaji what do you feel?

Naitik: I feel empty..if Akshara was here I would have shared this happiness with her. Without her its like having a hollow inside me

He starts to shed tears. Naira Keerthi and Naksh hug him

Card: Papa ..

Naitik: If Akshara was here she would have jumped with joy hearing this news

In a parallel a small town hospital is shown . The nurse rushes to the doctor

Nurse: Sir..that lady has opened her eyes

Doctor: What? Ill come

The doctor rushes to see a lady slowly opening her eyes. She is surrounded by screens and life support system. Her face is hidden in the darkness